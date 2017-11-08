Past Pages for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

150 Years Ago

Methodist Church: The pews are all in place and excellently arranged. They lend much to the general handsome, cheerful and comfortable appearance of the interior of that very neat and substantial structure.

130 Years Ago

Mistaken identity: D. L. Bliss received a letter from a California lady, taking him to task for not coming to see her. It was directed D. L. Bliss, but inside read, "Mr. Dear Brother Dorset," which indicates that the lady got the Carson Bliss mixed up with someone else. A few days ago George Cagwin got a letter from a party who thought she was his sister.

110 Years Ago

Escaped injury: Howard Mulcahy, a Bank of Sparks cashier, escaped injury when his radiator blew up with the pieces of tubing flying past his ears. Luckily, he missed the second and greater explosion.

100 Years Ago

Coal shortage: Another car of coal reached Carson and was distributed among needy consumers. Three more cars are due. It is evident the wants of Carson and vicinity will be temporarily supplied.

70 Years Ago

Silent guest plan: Nevadans can alleviate the suffering and misery abroad by inviting a "silent guest" to their Thanksgiving dinners, according to Gov. Vail M. Pittman.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: The Carson Nugget opened March 17, 1954. In 1957 the Adams brothers bought the downtown Carson City landmark and made it what it is today.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.