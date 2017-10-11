Past Pages for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

150 Years Ago

Where are the commissioners? A most beautiful illustration of the manner in which this august body perform their duties is exemplified in the facts following: On the main street of our town, where it intersects Proctor Street, a wagon loaded with laths stalled in a mud hole. The wagon remains there still, notwithstanding 12 hours of incessant toil on the part of its conductor … All hail! To our county commissioners, if they are to be found; and may the road tax which has been collected and so judiciously expended, make smooth there path hereafter. Signed, B. Shure.

130 Years Ago

The publisher of the Appeal started last night for the Wabuska Fair. Since securing the sweepstakes on his bull he has become a confirmed cattle crank.

100 Years Ago

W.H. Leonard, postmaster at Rawhide, has written the Appeal asking that the statement heretofore made that W.A. Bagel, charged with the murder of Mrs. Genevieve, was postmaster at Rawhide be corrected. Angel is the proprietor of a saloon and store at Rawhide. The correction of Mr. Leonard is cheerfully made.

70 Years Ago

Savings of approximately $17,000 during the current year will result from the adoption of a new method of painting the so-called lifeline on Nevada's highways. William (Billy) Holcomb, state highway engineer, revealed that instead of a solid white line down the center of all highways a broken white line is being substituted.

50 Years Ago

The Carson High Senators ran up 26 points in the first half against Reno High Friday night and made them stand up for the win while holding Reno scoreless on the Huskies home field. The final score was 26-0.

30 Years Ago

The Carson City Juvenile Offender Community Service and Restitution Program has been performing community service at public agencies, parks, city streets and highways every Saturday morning for the past year.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.