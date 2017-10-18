Past Pages for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

150 Years Ago

Elk at Lake Bigler. We learn that two elk were killed at Lake Bigler, beyond the Zephyr Cove House, during last week. One of them weighed about five hundred pounds.

130 Years Ago

A jockey's fall. Thrown sixty feet from a horse's back. The accident at Greenfield (Pizen Switch), at the race track last Saturday was one of the most terrible that ever happened at a race track, and may be fairly set down as a warning to men who attempt to trick the public by unfairness on the turf.

100 Years Ago

A sheriff's posse is today on the trail of bandits who at 3:30 p.m. yesterday morning held up a Western Pacific train encounters from Salt Lake to Gold Hill, Nev., who robbed the passengers and wounded Charles Barbers of Salt Lake City, who attempted resistance. It is believed the bandits fled in an automobile.

70 Years Ago

Work on the state Capitol's long-sought elevator actually got underway this week. Workers form the John H.C. Roberts company of Reno, the firm awarded the bid on the shaft.

50 Years Ago

Western Nevada's 10,000 pheasant hunters will be hard pressed to fill their limit this year. This year there will be no birds released by the Nevada Fish and Game Commission. There were 10,000 birds released last year and 90 percent were harvested by hunters.

30 Years Ago

An Air Force plane said by Pentagon sources to be a top-secret Stealth fighter crashed and burned in the dark in the rugged desert, killing the pilot. The plane went down about 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas..

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.