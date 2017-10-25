Past Pages for Thursday, Oct. 25, 2017

150 Years Ago

The lecture this evening by Prof. Todd, at the Stone School House, we are requested to state, will be upon the subject of "The natural evidence of mans immortality, drawn from another man."

130 Years Ago

Some years ago an ordinance was passed by which a "Curfew bell" was to be tolled at 8 o'clock and all under 18 were prohibited from appearing on the street after that hour. The bell clangs from the Curry engine house at that hour but the ordinance is a dead letter. There are young girls in this city who have become as brazen and shameless in their vice, as professionals.

100 Years Ago

"God's Law and Man's," one of the greatest picture plays of the year, the Metro-Columbia screen version of Paul Trent's novel, "A Wife by Purchase," will be seen at The Grand tonight.

70 Years Ago

Enough hard liquor was sold in Nevada during the first nine months of this year to provide two gallons for each man, woman and child in the state, according to the liquor tax division of the state tax commission.

50 Years Ago

What is it like in Vietnam for a newly arrived young soldier? A partial answer comes from Harlow Norvell, son of Mrs. Helen Norvell of Carson City. The letter is to a girl at Carson High School.

30 Years Ago

A man who allegedly shot up a Stateline casino Friday has been identified as a prominent Ohio defense attorney and former Caesar's Tahoe employee. Machine guns, silencers, handguns and exploding ammunition have been recovered by sheriff's deputies at his Stateline residence.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.