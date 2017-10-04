Past Pages for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017

150 Years Ago

Dennis McLaughlin, aged 75 years, was sent to the insane asylum today. His instance is caused by religious excitement.

130 Years Ago

The Silver State is in receipt of a pocket map and shippers guide of Nevada. It is, so far as Humboldt County is concerned, very nearly accurate, and its special features are locating a branch or particular division of the railroad upon which each station is situated; the nearest mailing point of all local places; designating money order post offices. It will be sent to any address, by the publishers, Rand, McNally & Co.

100 Years Ago

In order to raise funds to pay the dues of members who have been called to the front the local aerie, F.O.E. will give a grand benefit ball at Armory Hall. Of Ormsby County's contingent, which has or will go to the training headquarters at American Lake, nine or 10 of the men hold membership in Eagles and have said during their absence their dues without exception will be paid by the Eagles.

70 Years Ago

An estimated 300 railroad fans are expected in Carson City Sunday as part of an excursion tour billed as the "Nevada Adventure Trip," G.A. Sampson, vice president and general manager of the Virginia and Truckee, announced today. The trip will start in San Francisco, carry passengers to Reno, where the engine will be with the V&T "Five Spot" and carry on through Carson, Minden and back again.

50 Years Ago

A forest fire raged along Spooner today and had burned more than 700 acres by 2 p.m. before it was partially contained, the forest service said. The fire was fanned by 60 mph gusts from the southwest, and threatened homes and the prison honor camp at the summit, and Clear Creek Job Corps Camp.

30 Years Ago

Half of the men on the assembly line in the state license plate factory are serving life terms in prison. The rest aren't exactly angels. Wages for working at the facility start at 60 cents and top out at $1.50 per hour.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.