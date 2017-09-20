Past Pages for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017

150 Years Ago

Footpads: Henry A. Small and Washington Rhoades were on their way to Lake Bigler when they were startled by a low whistle that was repeated three times. They drew their pistols and fired a volley. Their blood-thirsty foe has not since been heard from.

130 Years Ago

Theater: The Grismer and Davies Company presents the sensational drama of the "Streets of New York" — They have a strong company and their own scenery.

110 Years Ago

Cattle cause: Four cowboys were driving a herd of cattle through Carson when several people came near being jumped by the stampeding steers going in every direction, chasing particularly well-known residents. Some landed in the vicinity of the schoolhouse where the children took to the high timber. No damage was done.

100 Years Ago

Junior Red Cross: President Wilson issued a proclamation calling upon the school children of the nation to do their part in the war by joining the Junior Red Cross. "Our Junior Red Cross will bring to you opportunities of service to your community …"

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Facing grim winter — Peacetime London is grimmer than during the last German blitz of V-1 and V-2 bombs. Living conditions are crowded and food, clothing and fuel are scarcer. Mrs. Kathleen Guiden shares a single room in a rest center with her husband and five children. There is no place to keep the family bicycles and furniture must be stacked to conserve floor space.

20 Years Ago

Harley Davidson building: The 48-foot-tall glass and concrete office structure is the first of a set of four planned alongside the sixth hole of Eagle Valley West golf course.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.