Past Pages for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017

150 Years Ago

Scrimmage: McKelly and Peters, two youngsters of the scallywag persuasion, had a bit of a set-to on the Plaza. We saw them donning the habiliments of peace and following off the Sheriff after the array had been stopped. We saw Peters wiping his nose and concluded that his antagonist "busted him the bugle."

130 Years Ago

Fine Holsteins: Senator Stanford of California has sent 22 Holsteins to exhibit at the State Fair. They are the finest on the Pacific Coast. One of the Senator's cows has a milk record of 45 quarts a day — value of the cow, a thousand.

110 Years Ago

Artesian well: Sam P. Davis at the Larkswood Ranch has experimented with artesian well boring and finished three wells which are flowing above ground — the combined flow is over 100 gallons a minute. The water increases in temperature with depth.

100 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Grey, Reid, Wright Co., Carson City, Nevada … Girls dresses 6 to 12 years, 85 cents, Little girls dresses, 2 to 4 years, 25 cents, apron gingham, 7 cents a yard …"

50 Years Ago

Closure: Cash Mercantile, Carson City's oldest mercantile store, will go out of business after 25 years. Lon Wright has operated the store since it opened in 1941 (now "The Basil").

20 Years Ago

Now and then: Photo caption — A view of the Nevada State Capitol looking east on King Street, circa 1905. In the 1930s, the Supreme Court Building, now the Attorney General's Office, was constructed and closed King Street off to traffic to Carson Street.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.