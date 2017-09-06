Past Pages for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

150 Years Ago

Across the plains: Emigrants from Illinois on their way to California passed through Carson. They have been on the way for four months. They came with a wagon train and met with no difficulty from the Indians — destination, Stockton.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Miss Jenning who has been quite sick at the Lake is up again and able to plunk the banjo as charmingly as ever.

Robert T. Lincoln has deeded the family homestead that he has owned since the assassination of his father to the State of Illinois.

110 Years Ago

Mining School: The Virginia City Mining School of Mines will start the fall term September 16, 1907 and will offer full courses in all the mining branches, and special instructions in cyaniding and milling and includes a miniature cyanide plant. Virginia City can boast of it as fine a mining school as the west affords.

100 Years Ago

Girl messengers: "If this is war I'm for it," said a San Francisco man when the "telegraph messenger" announced herself. He looked up to see a pretty girl with a riot of red curls. "Girl" messenger boys are being employed by the Postal Telegraph company, and there are currently eight.

70 Years Ago

Tuberculosis: Nevada has a high incidence of tuberculosis than all the states, with four exceptions. There are between 700 and 800 active cases. It ranks high among the killers of the age group between 15 and 35.

20 Years Ago

Birth defect: Thalidomide, the world's most infamous drug, will be up for debate to treat a form of leprosy. The drug was banned in 1962 when 12,000 babies were born with no limbs, or tiny flipper like arms and legs, facial deformities and defective organs.

