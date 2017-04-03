Past Pages for Tuesday, April 4, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

The last moments of the Nevada Legislature: The Legislature concluded its session of 20 days last evening at eight o'clock. We were nursing a turkey dinner at the time and failed of witnessing the deathbed scene. It some respects it was touching and in others it was commonplace and wanting in interest.

130 Years Ago

Nevada papers are wildly inquiring what good the Legislature did that state. Well, we suppose they will admit that it adjourned. — Alta. Thanks for these kind words. Ed.

100 Years Ago

Not since 1902 has the month of March in the part of Nevada been so cold and generally disagreeable as it was this year. The average daily temperature for the month was five below normal while precipitation was greater than any March in the last five years.

70 Years Ago

(Yesterday) With letter bags adjusted on his sturdy mount, the first Pony Express rider form the west left Sacramento just 87 years ago today on the hazardous trip across country to St. Joseph, Mo. The first Pony Express Rider pounded through Eagle Valley (Carson City) the next day.

50 Years Ago

Bills to make it a crime for hoodlums to visit Nevada gambling casinos and reduce the possibility of "skimming" winnings away form tax collectors were passed unanimously in the state Senate Friday.

30 Years Ago

Just as the Mormon Church seemed to be accepting the notion of the working mother, church president Ezra Taft Benson surprised many when he told women they should stay at home and care for children.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.