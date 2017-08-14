Past Pages for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017

150 Years Ago

The State Prison: It is a matter of just pride that the above institution is under the management of Lieutenant Governor Slingerland. We were "put through" every nook and corner of it a few days ago, under the guidance of Deputy Warden, W.D. Mason, Esq., and found everything in the neatest and most cleanly order possible.

130 Years Ago

The Sagebrush State: It is waking up and rapidly getting to the front rank. "There is a much better outlook all over Nevada for the varied interests than for the years hitherto," said Lieutenant Governor H.C. Davis of the Sagebrush State to an Examiner man Tuesday.

100 Years Ago

W.E. Baldy, the challenger for the government, having appealed to the district exemption board in the matter of the married men's exemptions, or so called "dependent" exemptions, granted by the local board, the following cases will be taken up for hearing (approximately eight men asked for the exemption statewide).

70 Years Ago

A handy mailbox in front of the Post Office is being promoted by the Exchange Club with discussion of the proposition. Suggested as a means of eliminating the step walk-up and parking inconvenience now encountered for the mere posting of a mailbox in front of the Post Office, possibly on a pole in that location.

50 Years Ago

Three generations ago, John Ullrick was sheriff of Ormsby County and drove an Overland stagecoach. Today his great grandson, Capt. Theodore Vass, is a pilot for United Airlines. He visited Carson to see Werner and Hazel Hohn and pried into the history of Ormsby County to learn about his great grandfather.

30 Years Ago

Attorney General Brian McKay said Wednesday he will defend any legal challenge of Nevada's newly created Bullfrog County, but he adds he never assured anyone the law creating the county is constitutional.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.