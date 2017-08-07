Past Pages for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Lake Bigler (Tahoe) ice: Fred Turner each morning gives the Appeal office the compliment of a liberal supply of ice obtained from one of the purest bodies of water known, that of Lake Bigler. This ice is unusually refreshing during these, the hottest days ever known in Carson.

130 Years Ago

The Caledonian picnic train did not stop at the depot yesterday but went above the switch first and had the Carson cars switched up from the old roundhouse and then dropped back to the depot. This method caused considerable profanity along the line of saloons opposite the depot.

100 Years Ago

A dispatch received in Reno yesterday from Lovelock stated that Charles McKinnon, reputed I.W.W. organizer, who arrived in the camp of Rochester Saturday afternoon, will be escorted to the first train and asked to leave the country, according to the intention of 50 local merchants.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

The Rainbow Girls held a hotdog and marshmallow roast at Kings Canyon last Saturday. Present were Betty Ihve (sic), Mary Walker, Marilyn Larson, Susan Shedd, Sharon Hickey, Jo Ann Little and Miss Edna May Hunt, who chaperoned the affair.

50 Years Ago

A $12,000 life-size Indian camp scene, underwritten by the Max C. Fleischmann Foundation and described by experts as "both unique and completely authentic," was opened to the public this week at the Nevada State Museum here.

30 Years Ago

Residents from Nevada and California opened their homes and hearts to victims of the Acorn Canyon Fire near Woodfords, last week. During the first hours of the fire, residents from both sides of the state line volunteered virtually everything they had as victims of the fire fled.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.