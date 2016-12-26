Past Pages for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

Celery: We are much obliged to Mr. Geo. Chedric, Assessor-elect of Ormsby County, for a very liberal and handsome bunch of celery which grew in his garden.

130 years ago

It is becoming quite fashionable for some of the young ladies at Eureka to go out hunting and driving. Recently one of these young ladies, firing from a buggy, killed seven cottontail rabbits with a rifle, to say nothing of those that were wounded and got away. She also shot off the head of a chicken at 30 yards.

100 years ago

Tuesday evening Oliver H. Perry, the well-known rancher of upper Mason Valley, was camping on the Carson River, where he and a companion had gone to get a supply of wood. After they had rolled up in their blankets for the night’s sleep, they were suddenly aroused by the howling of a coyote close by. Before he could get clear of the blanket, the animal attacked Mr. Perry viciously. Perry fought the animal off, and was advised by a doctor to go to Reno for the Pasteur treatment. — Yerington Times.

70 years ago

Beaten only once in nearly a dozen starts, Johnny Sanford’s high-flying Carsonites will tangle with the California Avenue Grocers from Reno tonight in the Stewart gymnasium.

50 years ago

A mail truck held up in a Wild West robbery Nov. 25 was overdue more than four hours today in a run that normally carries casino money from Reno to Hawthorne. However, the truck wasn’t carrying any casino money today. “They’re starting this hunt awfully late,” said one highway patrolman.”

30 years ago

“The Cosby Show” on NBC leads ratings race for most watched TV.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.