Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Runaway: Weaver Blasdel went on a sleigh ride and his horses got frightened and ran away. They smashed the sleigh all to flinders, and left Weaver with an ugly bruised leg.

130 Years Ago

Herrmann’s wonderful Japanese mystery: The great disappearing of a lady in full view is marvelous. A curtain hangs at the back of the stage, in front of this an open newspaper is spread on the ground. Then a chair is placed. He leads his wife from behind the curtain, seats her, and holds up before his audience a light silk veil. An instant after he whips off the envelope with magical rapidity, and the chair is empty. Herrman and the Japanese mystery will appear at the Carson Opera House Jan. 24.

110 Years Ago

Female attaches: To Ed. Appeal: I have visited the legislative session in Carson, and I desire to state that I never in all my life seen such a beautiful bunch of female brains and beauty as can be seen daily in the State Capitol building … Signed — Yours. A bachelor. (The Appeal desires to tender its apologies to its correspondent for the oversight. A man who does not live in Carson City the year round is apt to get unduly excited at the sudden burst of female loveliness that confronts him).

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theatre — ‘Saratoga Trunk’ with Gary Cooper and Ingrid Bergman, one of the truly fine pictures and ‘The Shadow of a Woman’ with Andree King and Helmut Dantine.

50 Years Ago

TV schedule (channel 2): Beaver, McHales Navy, Patty Duke, Flames and Flesh, Doctor’s Panel, News, Alfred Hitchcock, and Circular Triangle.

20 Years Ago

Photo caption: Workers put the final touches on the Nevada Legislative Building. Work on the new building is scheduled to be done in time for the lawmaker’s Jan. 20 start date.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.