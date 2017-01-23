Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Work goes bravely on: The people of Nevada have finished the work that the political requirements demand — the passage of the Constitutional Amendments. Nevada now holds a place in the sisterhood of states fully equal …

130 Years Ago

Washoe County makes a hit: When the Senators entered the Legislature, they were surprised to find a magnificent floral display on the President’s desk — an immense bouquet of white and yellow roses. The flowers seemed fresh from the morning dew and were of unusual size. Several Senators went up, smelled of the flowers and smiled relishing the fragrance. It soon became known that the flowers were cunningly carved out of turnips, carrots, cabbages, parsnips and beets. From the turnip sprang the white rose, the beet the blood red rose and the golden carrots the yellow roses life.

110 Years Ago

Governor Sparks message is delivered: Recommending a state mineralogist, establishing a militia in the state, repairing the capitol, opening the Carson City Mint … and condemning prize-fighting.

70 Years Ago

Driving warnings: To hold driving accidents at a minimum, Traffic Officer Eddie Chess warned Carson City motorists to keep head and tail light on their vehicles in proper condition. “All cars must have two front headlights and at least one tail-light.”

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Lynn’s barbershop in Carson City was opened by Lynn Faylor, shown with customer W. R. Lindekugel. Faylor is a graduate of Salt Lake Barber School and worked locally for over four years before opening his own shop.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Remember when home was the best place in the whole world? At Sutro, it still is … New Homes from $83,900.”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.