Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

New judicial districts: The State of Nevada is hereby divided into eight judicial districts: The First Judicial District shall consist of Storey County; the Second of the counties of Ormsby and Douglas, the Third of the counties of Washoe and Roop (Roop shall be attached to Washoe for Judicial purposes), Fourth the county of Lyon, Fifth Humboldt, Sixth Lander and the Seventh the counties of Nye and Churchill and the Eighth the county of Esmeralda.

130 Years Ago

A good state: The past year Nevada has passed out of its business lethargy. There has been a spurt in stocks and a steady increase of the bullion output. The Comstock’s plan of working low-grade ores in a series of mills run by water power down the declivity of Six Mile Canyon has placed the reduction of ores on a much cheaper basis … (San Francisco Chronicle)

110 Years Ago

Park theater: This is the last night for the trained dog and the trip to the moon. Admission is 15 and 25 cents.

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Atom Bomb Experiment — Giant mushroom of mist and mud fills the air as experimental atomic bomb explodes over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. Two ships were sunk and 19 out of 73 were damaged.

50 Years Ago

Music: Teenagers will need hearing aids when they’re 25. The quality of rock and roll music draws no complaint from Larabell; he objects only to its volume.

20 Years Ago

Nevada leads in growth: Newcomers come to Nevada making it the fastest growing state in the nation. Nevada’s population rose by 4.5 percent or 70,000 people between July 1995 and July 1996. Most of Nevada’s newcomers settled in the Las Vegas area

.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.