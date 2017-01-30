Past Pages for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

French Cruelties in Mexico: The commander-in-chief of the French Army in Mexico lately imprisoned Charles Morebend of the firm of Davis & Co., at San Luis, in a lithesome dungeon, and ordered a poor confederate teamster named Polk, from Texas, to the punishment of 300 lashes for protecting himself from being run over by a French officer, by taking his horse by the bridle.

130 years ago

Marshland is the name of the new post office at Fort Churchill and Wilbur Marsh is the postmaster.

100 years ago

Little of interest marked the proceedings of the Assembly and Senate this morning, but in the afternoon, some “pep” was thrown into view of the two bodies. A.B. No. 13, changing the punishment of those who “beat” hotel bills from misdemeanor to felony, was up for consideration with the prospect of passing.

70 years ago

Practically every member of the 1947 legislature who does not live within easy commuting distance of the Capitol has established residence in Carson City for the 60-day session a survey this week revealed. Only three of 17 Senators are living outside the capital community.

50 years ago

Atty. Gen. Harvey Dickerson said Friday church property used to grow food for profit is not exempt from taxation. An opinion was requested by District Attorney Merlyn Hoyt of White Pine County.

30 years ago

By 1990, Ford Motor Co., plans to equip 500,000 to 1 million of its passenger cars with driver-side air bags and drive the cost of the safety devices down to about $300, company officials say.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.