Past Pages for Tuesday, June 13, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Fight about the water: No. 1 of the season took place among the ranch men to the northwest of Carson, a few days since. One man got knocked down twice and then beaten with a shovel. This strife for water for irrigation at this season is as prolific of fights as an election.

130 Years Ago

To the editor of the Appeal: Last winter the Legislature passed a law making it an offense for any cigar dealer to sell cigarettes to any boy under 18 years of age. Now, Mr. Editor, my son is only aged 16 and says he can get them at any dealer in town. If this is true why do not the police see that the law is obeyed? I want you to publish the names of the dealers who have sold my boy cigarettes, and see that they are arrested and fined.

100 Years Ago

The Echo Lake dam, on the other side of the mountains, broke Saturday and for a time quite seriously threatened the Lincoln Highway. Some 15 cars were held up on the Placerville road, headed this way, and one or two tourists from this direction headed for Placerville.

70 Years Ago

Arrested Tuesday afternoon by Chief of Police Howard Hoffman, a man listed as R.H. Allen of Lake Tahoe was fined $10 in city recorder's court today for driving without an operator's license. Allen probably would never have been questioned as to whether he had a license or not, had not his automobile broken a fire hydrant on Carson Street. It was about at that point that Chief Hoffman began to ask questions.

50 Years Ago

William C. Wood of Reno has been appointed deputy administrator of the Nevada State Parks System. The announcement was made last week by State Park Administrator Eric R. Chronkhite.

30 Years Ago

The legislative press corps had its revenge on state lawmakers Wednesday as reporters poked fun at the "senseless rivalry, shameless posturing and mindless filibustering" of a record-breaking legislative session.

