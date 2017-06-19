Past Pages for Tuesday, June 20, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

California fruit: The Carson market, for the past two or three weeks, has been well supplied with cherries, currants, strawberries, raspberries, plums, gooseberries and the like, from over the mountains.

130 Years Ago

Drowned in a ditch: Mr. Palmer, the public administrator of Eureka, was found dead in a ditch the other morning, where he had fallen when intoxicated. His face lay in about two inches of water.

100 Years Ago

Late joyride leads to disastrous results: In the Capitol garage of F.B. Sullivan of this city lies a magnificently equipped new Hudson Super Six, sans right front wheel and with everything from the right side of the radiator on back past the glass front, fender and top in badly wrecked condition. In the Carson City hospital lie two men in a wrecked state, the extent of which cannot be learned, but resulted from a joyride from the Carson Hot Springs at 4 o'clock this morning.

70 Years Ago

Merit Baxter, son of Mr. And Mrs. George Baxter of Carson City, this morning was elected governor of the American Legion sponsored Boys's State, now being held on the University of Nevada campus in Reno.

50 Years Ago

(Photo caption) Batam League Awards: Jim Jacques, left, and Mike Beck display trophies recently awarded to first place winners in the Junior Bowling League at Carson City Bowl. Not pictured is Dean Hornbeck, the most improved Batam.

30 Years Ago

In a rare show of political muscle, the Clark County senatorial delegation ensured the creation early today of Bullfrog County, ending a long debate between the legislative houses over how a nuclear waste dump should be taxed.

