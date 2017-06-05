Past Pages for Tuesday, June 6, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Businesslike: The roads between here and California are in excellent condition, with the exception of a few places on the mountains. The consequence is, they are thronged with heavy freight teams. As these teams resume their march in the morning from various hay yards in the vicinity of Carson, they present the appearance of an immense caravan or a government train extending as far as the eye can observe them.

130 Years Ago

The school picnic. Our people would do well to remember that the Storey County school picnic comes off next Saturday at Bowers Mansion. Tickets on the excursion train for the round trip are on sale at Cagwin & Notewares and John G. Fox's.

100 Years Ago

Sheriff Joe Stern today landed in the toilets a young stranger, who gives the name of W. Preston Cann, for passing a number of fictitious checks. Presumably he handed in town Saturday and claims Ludwig as his abiding place.

70 Years Ago

The Carson-Tahoe Hospital Association today got another $175 boost when members of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority announced that amount had been realized from last night's hayride and Weiner roast.

50 Years Ago

The University of Nevada awarded the largest number of degrees in its history Saturday totaling 365, including 21 master's degrees and four doctorates.

30 Years Ago

Jim Frank, a popular teacher and track coach at Carson City High School the past 15 years, died Wednesday night of cancer. He was 40.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.