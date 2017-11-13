Past Pages for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "I. H. Conner, Wagon, Coach, and Carriage Maker, Carson Street, Carson City, (Opposite St. Charles Hotel). Having on hand the largest and best selected stock of hard-wood lumber, oak, ash and hickory plank, spokes, felloes, hubs, axles, bolsters, bent rims …"

130 Years Ago

All sorts: The report that Jim Townsend was ground up in an arrastra at Lundy is generally discredited.

Rev. F. S. Witcher, of Virginia City, will lecture in the Presbyterian Church on the subject of "Dram Drinking" (1/8th ounce).

The stealing of O'Brien's suit of citizen's clothing while he was in bed and leaving a prison suit in its stead is the dirtiest piece of persecution that could have been resorted to.

110 Years Ago

Quiet wedding: Rev. Gartland of the Catholic Church united Mr. Manuel Goni and Miss Helen B. Schulz in marriage. The wedding occurred at St. Theresa's Church. Immediately after the ceremony the couple departed for the home of the bride at Clear Creek where a wedding breakfast was served.

100 Years Ago

Theater: The Grand theater special attraction will be Fannie Ward in "A School for Husbands." The story has to do with Betty Manners, the wife of John Manners. John is a frivolous young broker who loves to gamble.

70 Years Ago

In 20 days you'll see the first 1948 license plates on Nevada motorcars. The new plates are sporting silver numbers on a blue background, the reverse of 1947 plates according to John Koontz, secretary of state. The shop at the prison has turned out approximately 10,000 more license plates. There are 49,750 pleasure cars licensed.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "The New Cinema 50, Hwy 50 East, all shows $1.50, except special engagements. 'Conspiracy Theory,' 'Wishmaster,' 'Seven Years in Tibet,' and 'My Bloody Valentine.'

