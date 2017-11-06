Past Pages for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017

150 Years Ago

Scrimmage: A small scrimmage originating in "John Barleycorn" took place near the theater between some of the boys. One fellow who went in and came out "groggy" got a black eye. No one was hurt, nobody arrested.

130 Years Ago

Wheelman: The Carson Wheelman received a letter from Reno to the effect that the Reno Wheelman would come up to the ball and bring some of the prettiest girls in Reno along with them. They will bring a good delegation and liven up the ball.

110 Years Ago

Missing — efforts futile: Miss Vera Ross has been missing from the University of Nevada and from her parents' home since Friday. Three theories are advanced — she met with foul play, murdered or kidnapped, she eloped or taken her own life. The missing girl is a strikingly pretty brunette and very popular at the university. Update: Two days later she was found at the home of relatives in Sparks — she had heard nothing of the report that she had been lost.

Recommended Stories For You

100 Years Ago

Suffrage: Congressmen Kent of California paid his wife's $25 fine imposed for suffrage picketing at the White House in order to prevent her from going to jail.

Ann Martin: Suffragist leader was on a speaking tour and in a statement said that if Congressman Kent was permitted to pay his wife's fine, it was recognizing a wife as husband's chattel.

70 Years Ago

Drivers license: The state highway department, drivers license division, is working on a more comprehensive series of questions for those applying for driver's licenses. Eleven questions were asked prospective drivers under the old system. The new question and answer test will be far more comprehensive.

20 Years Ago

Coma: Tyler Laney, 10, was struck by a car in the Fritsch Elementary School neighborhood. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and lapsed into a coma. A few days ago he began to come around. Christopher Curran, a classmate with Tyler, put together a get-well package that included music from "Smash Mouth," an alternative rock band.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.