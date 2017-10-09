Past Pages for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017

150 Years Ago

Temperance Fast Day: S.D. Hastings, R.W.C.T. of the Order of Good Templars of North America, has issued a proclamation, asking the observance of the day appointed for fasting and prayer.

130 Years Ago

Mr. D.L. Bliss ordered the Glenbrook mills closed down Thursday and Friday in order to give the employees and opportunity to attend the District Fair.

100 Years Ago

Andy Stinson, Fat Cohn, Joe Farnsworth, Clarence Rosenbrock, "Bubbles" Burris and Pete Marconnot composed one auto party headed in the direction of Reno early this morning, presumably all bent on an inspection of the road between the two cities.

70 Years Ago

Jack Ross, currently serving as attorney for the city of Carson and prominent western Nevada lawyer, has been retained as counsel for Louis M. (Russian Louie) Strauss, charged with the murder of Harry Sherwood, it was revealed here today.

50 Years Ago

Two Carson City men, Jim Bates and Herb Harrison, arrived in Indian Springs tonight on the first leg of a horseback trek from Las Vegas to Carson City to publicize Nevada Day to Southern Nevadans.

30 Years Ago

A downpour hit the Woodfords area Monday but it wasn't rain that fell from the cloudless skies, it was small planes dropping more than 60,000 pounds of wheatgrass on valleys and hillsides blackened by the July 29 acorn fire.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.