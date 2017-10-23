Past Pages for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

150 Years Ago

At Genoa a new Masonic hall has just been finished. It is reported as probably equal in size and finish to any other room of this kind in the state.

130 Years Ago

A second spring: Within the past few weeks a second spring has appeared about Carson. Trees which lost their leaves in the cold snap began to put forth new buds when the present spell of warm weather came, and here and there a small leaf of pale green could be discerned. This curious state of affairs was probably never before witnessed in Nevada. How this will affect the trees next spring remains to be seen.

100 Years Ago

Spencer Wright, the murderer of Nettie Wright, has instituted a hunger strike. Within the last week he has partaken of little or no food and all efforts on the part of County Physician Masterson and the attendants at the county jail to make him eat have proven futile so far.

70 Years Ago

What has all the earmarks of a resounding "kick-off" for Nevada's 83rd birthday celebration on Oct. 31 was outlined here today.

50 Years Ago

The director of the Intertribal Council of Nevada and two self-proclaimed former alcoholics have started an aid program for Indians with drinking problems. Did Chinn of Reno and Frank Winnemucca of the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation are heading the drive.

30 Years Ago

Grounds keeper Bob West starts his mornings by raking every fallen leaf off the governor's parking space outside the state Capitol. "There is a certain pride in taking care of the Capitol," grounds keeper Dennis Minner added.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.