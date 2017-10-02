Past Pages for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017

150 Years Ago

The Warm Springs Hotel: Morg Miller, having taken leave of his many Sage Brush friends, Lance Nightingill will play "mine host" of the Warm Springs Hotel as its sole proprietor. It is needless to speak of the superior character of this place of public entertainment.

130 Years Ago

People who think the Paiutes know what they are talking about are fixing up their houses and laying in an abundance of firewood, preparatory for a long and hard winter. There is nothing in this, however, as the Paiute predictions of long and hard winters and short and easy ones have never been verified and never will be. (Lyon County Times)

100 Years Ago

For a year past the school children of this city have been gathering tinfoil to sell to aid suffering little children. Now, there is something that they can do to aid the men fighting for liberty and democracy. A call has gone forth for all the old kid gloves, no matter how worn, how soiled or how torn to be used for leather coats.

70 Years Ago

Transfer of the ownership of Hunters Lodge, long one of Carson City's most popular restaurants and cocktail lounges, to Mr. and Mrs. Hugo Enders, was announced Thursday.

50 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. Grover C. Russell, lifelong residents of Carson City, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Monday, Oct. 2. Mr. Russell was an engineer on the V&T Railroad for 41 years. They are the parents of G.W. "Swede" Russell and Alyce Stevens of Carson City.

30 Years Ago

State Engineer Pepe Morris cautioned of a frightening possibility that Southern California could eye Nevada water in this region as a way to quench its never-ending and growing thirst. Morris cited Mono Lake as an example if the region does not come up with a regional water plan.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.