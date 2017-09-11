Past Pages for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

150 Years Ago

Snipe shooting: Messrs. Winston and Winters went to the mouth of Clear Creek for the purpose of hunting snipe. They were gone only four or five hours and shot five dozen.

130 Years Ago

A moral show in Eureka: A strictly moral show will be presented by the Buyub family — Mrs. Buyub will have with her poison serpents, the only red snake and Gila monster ever seen here, 20 fine illusions, a trained dog, ventriloquism and Punch and Judy. General admission — general admission 25 cents, children 25 cents, reserved seats 75 cents.

110 Years Ago

Gold plated hinges: A. D. Meyers has made millions in the mining camp of Goldfield. He has gone to Long Beach, Calif., where he is building a home at a cost of $150,000. The main feature of the affair is that he is going to plate the door hinges and locks with gold taken from his mines at Goldfield.

100 Years Ago

Air collision: Edward M. Walsh (Oakland, Calif.) and Theodore B. Lyman (St. Helena, Calif.) were both student aviators in the signal corp and were killed at the North Island aviation school. The men were flying at 400 feet when their machines collided. Both machines burst into flames and fell while the entire membership of the school witnessed the accident.

70 Years Ago

Fireworks: Harold's Club of Reno will put on a colorful fireworks display during the evening of Nevada Day. Tom Wilson of Reno informed Jock Taylor of Carson that the pyrotechnical display has been assured.

20 Years Ago

Burning Man: Free spirits and up to 16,000 artist headed home. The festival climaxed with a fashion show and torching of a 40-foot-tall wooden man on a barren playa 125 miles north of Reno. This is the 12th year.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.