Past Pages for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

150 Years Ago

Fire: While the family of Mr. F. W. Peters was at breakfast, their neat little cottage just around the point of the hill to the southwest of Carson caught on fire from the kitchen stove pipe. Almost all the house and household goods were destroyed.

130 Years Ago

University: The members of the Presbyterian Church are contemplating starting a university in this city. It is proposed to teach the higher grades so that a young man about to enter college can fully prepare himself.

110 Years Ago

Gov. Sparks exhibit: The finest lot of Hereford cattle will be on display at the State Fair in Reno. The fame of Gov. Sparks' Hereford cattle has reached from ocean to ocean. He is also breeding a line of Shetland ponies.

100 Years Ago

Brunswick Canyon: A great revival of mining is intended for Ormsby County with two enterprises beginning work — Bessemer Consolidated Mining to mine iron deposits and Univeda Gold Dredging Company, which has leased the Brunswick and Merrimac property (480 acres).

70 Years Ago

Birthday party: Robert Ridley was honored at a birthday party at the Haines home on Corbett Street. It was his third birthday. Those present were Daryl Haines, Cheryl Haines, Alan Shaw, Dennis, Billy and Charlene Jensen, Sharon Gold, Barbara Becker, Cookey and Larry Felesina …

20 Years Ago

Chelsea Clinton: President Clinton and Hillary lugged suitcases and boxes into Chelsea's Stanford University dorm room and said a daylong goodbye to their only child, Chelsea, who is 17.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.