Past Pages for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017

150 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Robert B. Sharp, dentist, has refitted his office rooms and obtained a large supply of dentist material from San Francisco; and is prepared to do good substantial work at reasonable prices. He will be pleased to see his old customers, and any new ones who may favor him with a call. All kinds of country produce taken in exchange for dental work, such as hay, barley, butter, eggs, etc. Office on Carson Street, opposite the Plaza, Carson, Nevada."

130 Years Ago

Death of Lee Winnie: Lee Winnie, age 27, died from peritonitis of the stomach. A week ago he was in good health. His death will be sadly regretted in Carson where he passed his boyhood. A year ago his father passed away and now his aged mother is left alone. His full name was Leland Stanford Winnie, named after the Senator of California and educated by him.

110 Years Ago

Threw the wire: Individuals with more nerve than sense threw a piece of bailing wire across the high tension electric wires of the Truckee River General Electric Company. Fuses in Virginia City were wrecked, at Empire the plaster mill was forced to close down. There is a reward of $100 for the apprehension of the parties doing this sort of work.

100 Years Ago

Mad wildcat: Ed Choate had a thrilling experience with a rabid wild cat in his cabin. The wild cat was hiding under the bed, sprang at him, scratched and bit him. Choate arrived in Reno where he now taking the Pasteur treatment. (Humboldt Star)

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Mandell pause to receive congratulations after the marriage ceremony at First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Mandell is the former Kathy Blaikie, Miss Nevada 1965-66.

20 Years Ago

Gold Hill: An antique fire hydrant was stolen from its original Gold Hill water line. The piece dates back to 1870. "We spend a lot of time and effort preserving the history for the benefit of visitors and citizens and they ripped out our history," said Joe Curtis.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.