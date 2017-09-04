Past Pages for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017

150 Years Ago

Pine nuts: Piutes [sic] passed through Carson on their way to Pine Nut Valley about 60 miles south of this place to gather the nutritious seeds of the nut pine.

130 Years Ago

Bad boys: Two youngsters set fire to boxes of giant powder in the rear of Leslie Bell's store. Fortunately giant powder does not explode without giant caps so the boys were quite disappointed when the store didn't blow up.

110 Years Ago

Goldfield rumors: People arriving from Goldfield report that all who can are getting out of Goldfield. The town is in the hands of radicals and bloodshed is reported. Governor Sparks will be meeting with the big operators in Goldfield. U.S. troops from the Presidio will report there on short notice if needed.

100 Years Ago

Slacker tried: Dr. Smitten, dentist, was arrested in Reno on a complaint of the United States Department of Justice. He removed eight serviceable molars from the upper jaw of a young man to be drafted with the intent to enable and aid the young man to evade and become exempt from military service. The dentist is subject to a year in federal prison for the crime.

70 Years Ago

Quakes: Four sharp tremors were felt and thought to be centered in Carson. Vincent Gianella, University of Nevada geology professor, said that there is an active fault which runs down the west side of Washoe Valley and directly through Carson City.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: "Meadowdale 3 Theatres: Walt Disney's 'Air Bud.' 'Demi Moore in 'G.I. Jane' and 'Mimic.'

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.