Past Pages for Wednesday, April 5, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

The Walker River Mines: We have waited long and patiently for the possession of such facts and figures as would enable us to write an article embodying the main features of the subject indicated by the heading above. As it is, we have hardly a vague, general, undefined notion that there is mineral bearing country in the part of Esmeralda County known as "The East Walker River District" which contains ores of more or less riches.

130 Years Ago

A Silver City man has invested a method of shingling roofs by beginning at the top and going down instead of at the eaves. Once when a boy, we started to shingle a roof that way, and the boss carpenter knocked us off our perch with a mallet. The plan didn't work.

100 Years Ago

President Wilson has issued orders to fill the Navy to war strength. Nevada has been called upon for 100 men to complete her compliment and Governor Boyle will issue a proclamation to that effect today.

70 years Ago

There are 27 separate companies furnishing water to residents of Nevada, while 22 concerns finish electric power and light, with 13 firms providing telephone and telegraph communications according to George Allard, chairman of the Nevada Public Service Commission.

50 Years Ago

Two manufacturers of electronic blackjack and dice games were ordered today to make immediate revisions in the mechanisms of their devices to remove unauthorized circuitry which "could be put into operation to change the odds in favor of the house."

30 Years Ago

To be or not to be open was the topic of the night at the Carson-Tahoe Hospital Board of Trustees. In a meeting attended by concerned citizens including two members of the Nevada Legislature, the board discussed the Open Meeting Law and whether Professional Affairs Committee meetings should be posted and open to the public.

