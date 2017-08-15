Past Pages for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017

150 Years Ago

Belmont: Fourteen heavy 10-mule teams, loaned with the entire material for a huge quartz mill, including five large boilers, machinery, doors, windows, quicksilver, groceries, etc. — the property of Dr. Merritt — are now on their way from Cisco to Belmont, Nye County. — Gold Hill News

130 Years Ago

The Veil of Futurity. Mrs. Bowers, the Washoe Seeress, can be found the next few days at Room 38, Arlington House, where she can be consulted on the future.

100 Years Ago

Tonight at the Grand the admirers of Mabel Trunnelle and Robert Conness will have the opportunity to see them in their latest success, "The Master Passion," an Edison feature released through the Kline-Edison-Selig-Essananay Service.

70 Years Ago

The first Nevada water ski tournament was run off Saturday at Glenbrook, Lake Tahoe. Singles and doubles events, as well as special attractions were on the bill and entertained the more than 5,000 spectators.

50 Years Ago

Declaring an emergency, Gov. Paul Laxalt restricted new construction Friday around Lake Tahoe to prevent pollution and destruction of the natural beauty of the Sierra basin.

30 Years Ago

The admission rate for prisoners doing time for drunken driving is going up rapidly, but Prison Director George Sumner says that's no indication Nevada's harsh DUI laws are going unnoticed. In 1983, 43 DUI offenders went to prison. In 1986 that number jumped to 155.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.