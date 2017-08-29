Past Pages for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017

150 Years Ago

Public meeting: At the request of many citizens, we hereby call a meeting of all those who feel an interest in the matter to be held at the district courtroom on Saturday evening next, to consider what steps are necessary to be taken in relation to the Pavilion. It is to be hoped that the meeting will be well attended and something done to prevent a total destruction of the only public hall in the city.

130 Years Ago

U.S. Marshal Kelly arrived on the local train from Reno Monday afternoon with Wm. McQuilin, of Humboldt County, in his custody. McQuilin was arrested for selling whiskey to the Indians.

100 Years Ago

Avery Cooley, an "honor" convict at the prison farm, made his escape from that place yesterday leaving no trace behind. Cooley had served about five months on a one to five-year sentence for an attempted "stick up" in Humboldt County.

70 Years Ago

Whispering opens Labor Day, 20-30 members disclose: All those who can grow beards will be required to do so starting Labor Day, Sept. 1, according to a decision made last night by members of the 20-30 Club in charge of this year's Nevada Day Whiskerino contest.

50 Years Ago

Carson City's new multi-million dollar Carson-Tahoe Hospital is taking shape. Project Engineer George Barnett said construction literally "got off the ground" this week with the start of bearing walls of reinforced steel and concrete below ground.

30 Years Ago

Following a winter in which a lack of snow damaged Sierra Nevada ski resort profits, many resort operators say they plan on expanding their snow-making ability.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.