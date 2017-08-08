Past Pages for Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Good dentistry work: Dr. Mastery has withdrawn from his late business connection with Dr. Sharp and now transacts business solely for himself. Those desiring first-class dentistry work will leave their orders with Messrs. Munckton and Warner or at his rooms at the residence of Judge Wells.

130 Years Ago

The Death Valley Bonanza: Some of our readers who intend to take a trip there this fall might not know the particulars. Some years ago a man named Breyfogle, an emigrant, brought into California towns specimens of immensely rich gold quartz, a very large percentage being put metal. He reported he found them near Death Valley and deposits were inexhaustible in extent. — Pioche Record

100 Years Ago

Late yesterday afternoon Mrs. Lucy Crowell received word that her father, Sam Davis, had submitted to an amputation of his right leg above the knee and thought it was too early to predict what the outcome might be.

70 Years Ago

Drunken driving on the highways of Nevada has cost 70 motorists their right to operate motor vehicles since the first of the year.

50 Years Ago

Incline Village, used for many of the background location scenes for the "Bonanza" television series, has been officially adopted by the National Broadcasting Company as the permanent home for the series' Cartwright family.

30 Years Ago

Carson TV Cable customers in the south end of town had their service cut off for a while this morning while work was in progress. The work being done to balance lines to improve reception.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.