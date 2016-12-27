Past Pages for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 years ago

A dangerous bridge: At the corner of Washington and Division streets in the northwestern part of Carson is a bridge so undermined by the late rains and the water running in the ditch, that it would appear incapable of supporting its own weight. The proper authorities should see that it is repaired forthwith.

130 years ago

Nevada, with the exception of Idaho, is about the only member of the Union that has not a Bureau of Immigration, and it is mainly owning to the fact that we fail to get our share of the great stream of immigration which is rapidly filling up less favored sections of the Pacific Coast. The next Legislature should pass a law creating such a bureau, and appropriating sufficient money to place it on a sound financial basis. — Stockman.

100 years ago

Andrew Maute, former superintendent of the mint and one of the oldest newspapermen in the state, is reported as being seriously ill at his home in this city.

70 years ago

The Annual Nevada Boy Scout Day, originally set for Feb. 7, has been postponed until Feb. 13, it was announced yesterday by John Harris, general chairman of the Nevada Scout Day Committee. On that date, Scouts from all over the state will meet in Carson City to “take over” state offices for the day.

50 years ago

The great mail truck robbers were still at large today. State and local police have held an intensive search, aided by planes, but so far no clues have turned up. Authorities are convinced the bandits who hijacked a mail truck in western Nevada Friday are the same ones who held up the same driver and truck on Nov. 25, near the same place.

30 years ago

Pickle Meadows, Calif. — Perhaps its too much to expect a Few Good Men to be too good at too many things. Marines train for jungle warfare, amphibious warfare, and urban warfare and they also have to train for winter or mountain warfare.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.