150 years ago

Commissioned: Governor Blasdel yesterday commissioned Bernard C. Whitman, Judge Advocate, with the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel on the state of Major-General Van Bokklen, commanding the First Division of the Nevada Militia.

130 years ago

The proposition of making Oliver Roberts night watchman at the Capitol meets the warm approval of every Republican in this county.

100 years ago

Let us pray: There are hopes that the primary bill presented to the legislative Assembly a few days ago and sent to committee will receive a substantial does of chloroform and put to eternal rest without ever again having the opportunity of seeing the light. And another one, more progressive and built along the lines of modern democracy will take its place. Let us all, regardless of politics, so hope.

70 years ago

It would be legal to hunt and kill predatory animals from airplanes if a bill introduced in the Assembly Thursday is enacted into law. Under present laws a stiff penalty is provided for any person killing any type of animal while piloting or dirtying as a passenger in any airborne craft.

50 years ago

Heavy upstream tides swelled the Carson River last night washing over the bridge which connects Carson River Road and Pinion Hills Road and keeping some residents of that area at home.

30 years ago

The China Spring Youth Camp in Douglas County will be ready to reopen in about a month, but adequate funding for the program hasn’t been guaranteed.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.