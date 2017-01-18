Past Pages for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Thanks to George Lewis: The construction by George Lewis of the crosswalk at the intersection of Carson and King streets (that is the occasion of public thanks) and for a bottle of 99-year-old pale brandy for the editor.

130 Years Ago

Insane lawmakers: Ex-members of the legislature are now confined at the lunatic asylum at Reno. Apparently the excitement of lawmaking tends to be the reason as 28 members of past legislatures are now in the asylum. Dr. Bishop said, “Many a man is subjected to the foulest abuse that one can imagine, and must endure it all for the party’s sake or be beaten. This strain I think tends to excite the brain tissues and bring on insanity …”

110 Years Ago

Arlington barbershop and baths: Johnnie Vieira has fine baths in the city running in connection with his barbershop. Bathing at this place is luxurious and to get shaved there means a relaxation from the cares that fret the day and general peace of mind, hard to get elsewhere.

70 Years Ago

X-ray unit: The Nevada Tuberculosis Association is conducting a campaign for chest examinations. The portable X-ray equipment will be set up at the corridor, main floor, of the State Capitol Building for all residents.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “S. Hurok presents ‘Vienna Choir Boys,’ a program that’s different by a choir that’s unique, Reno Coliseum, Tickets $3.75, $3 …”

20 Years Ago

Psychic predictions for 1997: A premature spring, a renovated Lake Tahoe Airport, a branch of a hospital on the Nevada side and the TRPA’s influence will get weaker — Dayle Schear has made just a few of these predictions. She is a professional psychic who lives off Kingsbury Grade.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.