Past Pages for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Born: In Carson City, Jan. 12, 1867, to the wife of Prince B. Lewis, a daughter. Jan. 13, to the wife of D. J. Gasherie, a son. Jan. 14 to the wife of Charles Baine, a daughter. Jan. 14, to the wife of Jacob Muller, a daughter.

130 Years Ago

Surprised Chinese man: The foreman of the Chinese washhouse opposite the St. Charles was squirting starch on clothing when there was a loud crash and splinters began to fly. Suddenly the tongue of a buggy appeared through the side of the house. Dr. Herrick’s team had run away and banged square into the washhouse.

110 Years Ago

Electric Road for Ely: Application has been made for an electric railway franchise from Pilot Knob to the smelter site at McGill, using the highways and streets of Ely …

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theatre — ‘The Courage of Lassie’ with Elizabeth Taylor, “Lassie,” and Frank Morgan. You’ll love this human story.”

50 Years Ago

Salary hikes: Governor Laxalt recommended salary hikes for 5,000 state employees including himself and $5,000 increases for his chief aide and press secretary. Laxalt wants his salary raised from $22,500 yearly to $25,000. His budget message included a 9.5 percent raise for all classified state employees.

20 Years Ago

Then and now — photograph (Tourin block): A horse-drawn sleigh negotiates Carson Street near the Spear Street intersection in downtown Carson City after a heavy snowfall in 1916. Cactus Jack’s occupies the area today.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.