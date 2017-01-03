Past Pages for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Homicide in Aurora: A terrible tragedy occurred in the bar room of the Exchange Hotel that resulted in the death of a miner named Martin Doren. A quarrel arose between Doren and James W. Downey and after a few words both parties stepped back from the bar and commenced fighting. Doren had a pistol and Downey a knife. Downey was stabbed nine times and died instantly. Deceased was a native of Ireland, aged about 35 years. (Esmeralda Union)

130 Years Ago

All sorts: On the day before Christmas, Hugh Karnahan shot and killed George Fox in a house of ill fame at Taylor.

110 Years Ago

Opinion of Nevada: An English gentleman made a visit a few weeks ago to Nevada. Friends asked him: “Well, how is Nevada?” The gentleman replied that it is the wonder of the earth. The whole state is roaring like a young earthquake with excitement. Everyone is either rich or going to be — the day after tomorrow.

70 Years Ago

Clock watching bird: An unpaid bird is the most confirmed clock-watcher on the Minneapolis Park Board. It is a white pigeon and arrives at 8 a.m. and leaves at noon. The pigeon’s favorite employee is Charles Anderson. When the pigeon arrives each morning, it accompanies Anderson on his round of duties. When Anderson leaves for lunch, so does the bird, but it shows up on time the next day.

50 Years Ago

Jack Ruby: Until his final day of his life, he stated that he acted alone as Lee Harvey Oswald’s slayer. He died of cancer in Parkland Memorial Hospital where he had been under treatment.

20 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Meadowdale Theater in Gardnerville, ‘The Preacher’s Wife’ with Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington and ‘My Fellow Americans’ with Jack Lemmon and James Garner.”

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.