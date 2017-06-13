Past Pages for Wednesday, June 14, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Military review: The First and Second Brigades of the Nevada Militia are ordered to report at Division Headquarters, on the Fourth of July, for inspection and review by Gov. Blasdel. Major General Van Bokkelen commands the division.

130 Years Ago

People who go down to Bowers Mansion tomorrow are warned by the Enterprise to have some kind of bathing suit on, which at least comes up to the waist. That's right; any lady found in the pond without being covered to the waist will be put off the grounds at once.

100 Years Ago

Editorial: The Worst Kind of Slackers — The young fellow who fails to respond to the call of the colors or skips out to evade registration is not only a slacker, or is he half as bad as the man or woman who is full able and fails to come to this country's aid in the way of finance and refrains from purchasing a Liberty bond under the government's present address.

70 Years Ago

The possibility that one of the armed Virginia and Truckee Railroad company's earliest locomotives, the "J.W. Bowker," may be returned to Carson City as a permanent momentous of Bonanza days, loomed brightly today.

50 Years Ago

Photo caption: Carson City's Little League Cardinals from left are: front row: Tom Stenovich, John Shelby, Bruce Miskulin, Joe Baxter, Don Harmer, Gary Nix, David Gagner, Jim Jacques and (seated) Mike Garcia, bat boy. Middle row: Harold Lightfoot, Tommy Redican, Richard Lewis, Karl Magnuson, Mike McGlade, Ken Carvin and Pat Glancy. Back row: Joe Baxter, coach Nick Garcia, manager and Bob Jacques, coach.

30 Years Ago

Photo caption: Gov. Richard Bryan, with First Lady Bonnie Bryan looking on, praises the many volunteers who have given their time and energy to assist Advocates to End Domestic Violence at Wednesday's volunteer and awards banquet.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.