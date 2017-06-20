Past Pages for Wednesday, June 21, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Map of Ormsby County: Mr. H.H. Bench is engaged in making a complete map of this county. We believe there has never been a suitable, complete and reliably correct map of Ormsby County. From a glance at this one, though as yet the map is unfinished, we judge it will be valuable to county commissioners and assessors.

130 Years Ago

Heavy meat: On Friday afternoon the Holstein bull "Silver Brick," who is but a year and one week old, was weighed on Davis scales. He fluctuated the beam at 825 pounds. His sire, who now weighs 1,760 pounds, weighed but 600 when he was but a year old. "Brick" threatens to be bigger than his daddy. Several parties lost money betting he would not go over 700.

100 Years Ago

The baccalaureate services at St. Peter's Episcopal Church yesterday morning were well attended. The rector took the occasion to call the attention of the congregation to Red Cross Week and the necessity for all to do his or her bit.

70 Years Ago

Home on fire: The fire department was called out at 3:05 p.m. Thursday to extinguish a fire at the Del Carlo home on the corner of A street and Sutton Avenue. Through quick action on the part of volunteer firemen, damage to the property was averted.

50 Years Ago

(Photo caption) Winning Team: John Bryant, left, Diana Pardini and Ron Cayley teamed up to win the Junior League's first place awards for this season's competition at the Carson City Bowl.

30 Years Ago

Without debate Thursday, supervisors appointed a new Carson-Tahoe Hospital Board member to replace Chairman Hale Bennett, who resigned last month. In a 4-0 vote, supervisors elected Jack Davis to the board.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.