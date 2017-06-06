Past Pages for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Past Pages for Wednesday, June 7, 2017
June 6, 2017
150 Years Ago
Taking care of the trees: Timely attention and proper care are being given to the trees around the public square. The 200 cottonwood, well planted and irrigated under the supervision of Mr. Wood, without a single exception so far as we have observed are growing finely.
130 Years Ago
The upper story of Senator William's brick house was so badly rocked by the earthquake that it will have to be taken down. The shake of 1868 was the first to crack it.
100 Years Ago
The Prison Ball team journeyed to Reno yesterday to play the Reno Southern Pacific Club and came home with the short end of a 2 to 1 score. The game was close throughout and went 10 innings.
70 Years Ago
Baccalaureate services for Storey County high school graduates were held in St. Mary's in the Mountains church Sunday. The processional, "Praise to the Holiest," was planned by Nevada H. Greenhalgh, organist. Afterward, "Ave Maria" was sung by Marge Dempsey, Bell Kendall and Mrs. Greenhalgh.
50 Years Ago
Gov. Paul Laxalt announced his opposition today to the Dodd and Johnson Administration firearms control bills, saying they would only lead to a black market on guns.
30 Years Ago
Nevada officials and lawmakers told a Senate panel Wednesday that local government should be able to alter routes for nuclear waste shipments.
Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Mental Health in Carson City: Ron Swirczek urges those with family members dealing with mental health issues to educate themselves on signs of suicide
- Fatal involving Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle reported east of Dayton
- Blending brews: The Union prepares to open as legislative bills unite breweries statewide
- Carson High School Class of 2017 graduates
- Mental Health in Carson City: School district focuses on early intervention
Trending Sitewide
- Mental Health in Carson City: Ron Swirczek urges those with family members dealing with mental health issues to educate themselves on signs of suicide
- State workers win at the deadline
- Fatal involving Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle reported east of Dayton
- Nevada Legislature: Gov. Brian Sandoval signs four of five budget bills as 2017 Legislature closes
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn