Past Pages for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

150 Years Ago

Taking care of the trees: Timely attention and proper care are being given to the trees around the public square. The 200 cottonwood, well planted and irrigated under the supervision of Mr. Wood, without a single exception so far as we have observed are growing finely.

130 Years Ago

The upper story of Senator William's brick house was so badly rocked by the earthquake that it will have to be taken down. The shake of 1868 was the first to crack it.

100 Years Ago

The Prison Ball team journeyed to Reno yesterday to play the Reno Southern Pacific Club and came home with the short end of a 2 to 1 score. The game was close throughout and went 10 innings.

70 Years Ago

Baccalaureate services for Storey County high school graduates were held in St. Mary's in the Mountains church Sunday. The processional, "Praise to the Holiest," was planned by Nevada H. Greenhalgh, organist. Afterward, "Ave Maria" was sung by Marge Dempsey, Bell Kendall and Mrs. Greenhalgh.

50 Years Ago

Gov. Paul Laxalt announced his opposition today to the Dodd and Johnson Administration firearms control bills, saying they would only lead to a black market on guns.

30 Years Ago

Nevada officials and lawmakers told a Senate panel Wednesday that local government should be able to alter routes for nuclear waste shipments.

