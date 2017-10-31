Past Pages for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017

150 Years Ago

Indian fight at Lone Mountain: A Washoe and Paiute were gambling when a dispute arose and resulted in a severe fist fight. Natchez attempted to separate the combatants and received a blow in the face. Sheriff Smith brought the belligerents to town and placed them in jail. It was not a very serious affair, but there was a rumor that one Indian was killed and another suffering from a knife wound.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Mr. Abrams has taken charge of the Poor Farm. Jenny Lind, Swedish singer, is dead. John Piper has leased the Old Theater for two years, and will rebuild the stage.

110 Years Ago

Advertisement: "New Restaurant — Chinatown. Chinese and Japanese noodles; oysters, fresh shell and canned chicken and ducks cooked in any styles; chicken cooked in any style desired; place special orders a day ahead. Open 6 to 12 every night except Sunday … Chas. F. Sue, Chinatown, 431 East 3rd St., next door to Kow On."

100 Years Ago

Teeth get him in trouble: J. J. Tognoni of Eureka, Nevada, was arrested and held in Nevada. He has been charged with attempting to sell 150 sets of false teeth he had from being administrator of an estate in Nevada.

70 Years Ago

Comstock memoirs: "Before the Comstock" the memoirs of William Hickman Dolman (1857-1858), has been issued by the University of Nevada. Dolman was a pre-Comstock Nevada pioneer. His memoirs tell how he passed through Eagle Valley in 1852 and lived in Johntown (settlement near present Silver City) where Eilley Cowan lived (later Mrs. Sandy Bowers).

20 Years Ago

Bill Dolan: Once a week for the past 50 years, Bill Dolan, Nevada Appeal veteran, has gone to the State Library and Archives to go through decades of old newspapers for his "Pages from the Past" column. He started the column when his daughter Sue was born. Dolan was born in Ely, Nevada, and grew up during the Depression. He loves reading and history.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.