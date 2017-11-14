Past Pages for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017

150 Years Ago

Wonderfully prolific: Mr. Christian Segemeyer became father of his 58th child. His first wife gave birth to 23, 12 were twins and 11 single born children. Of these 58 children, 28 are living, all being daughters, and the man has never been sick. He enjoys good health, as do his children. (German newspaper)

130 Years Ago

Good if true: A San Francisco inventor has perfected an electric condenser which he sends up in air by a balloon held fast by a cable. This affair has caused a change in the atmospheric condition causing rain over several hundred square miles. He proposes to make Nevada and California blossom. Several pretty good men say that it works.

110 Years Ago

Born: In Carson City, Nevada, a son to Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Powell. Mr. Powell is rector of the Episcopal Church in this city.

Recommended Stories For You

100 Years Ago

Suffragettes: Mrs. J. H. Short of Minneapolis, one of the suffragettes serving sentence at Occoquan workhouse for White House picketing, paid the fine and was released. She reported that 16 of the hunger-striking pickets are in serious condition for lack of food, and one is too weak to move without help.

70 Years Ago

History of Thanksgiving: Three Carson youths, John Collins, Mert Baxter and Mickey Laxalt with Everett Weldin were on the program presenting "The History of Thanksgiving" at the Carson City Lions Club.

20 Years Ago

Black bears: Chris Healy, public information officer for the Nevada Division of Wildlife, said a six-to-eight-year-old male bear was seen knocking over garbage cans and eating apples in preparation for hibernation. "He was gorging himself on people's apples. Bears eat 50,000 calories a day while getting ready for winter." (The bear was captured and relocated.)

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.