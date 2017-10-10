Past Pages for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

150 Years Ago

Mend your ways: It is scarcely possible that the County Commissioners have not observed the (to teamsters) terrible mud hole on Carson Street near the Recorder's office. It is a breaker of wagons, a breeder of profanity, and provokes cruelty to animals. After the exhibition yesterday afternoon, at that place, we should think the proper authorities would see that the highway was repaired in that locality.

130 Years Ago

This year Nevada has launched out into the scheme of holding a state fair and several district fairs, all assisted by state aid. In this, Nevada is but following the lead of other states, and she has already demonstrated the wisdom of this plan.

100 Years Ago

The farewell to the four Carson young men leaving for the training camp at American Lake last evening took on all the fervor of the similar demonstrations of the past few weeks and Carson City again showed herself capable of making all her young soldiers feel that, during their absence, hearts here at home will for them beat true.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Nevada Day, Oct. 31, has been proclaimed a legal holiday by Gov. Vail M. Pittman in a proclamation issued today. He has asked that all state, county and municipal offices and the University of Nevada close on that date.

50 Years Ago

The Humboldt Star-Battle Mountain Scout was sold Friday by the Donrey Media Group to Humboldt Basin Newspapers, Inc., publisher of the Humboldt County Bulletin.

30 Years Ago

Nye County followed through Wednesday on its threat to challenge in court the creation this year of Bullfrog County, but the top official in Nevada's newest county said Nye County needs to learn it is powerless to fight the state on this issue.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.