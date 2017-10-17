Past Pages for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
October 17, 2017
150 Years Ago
Cows tearing down the plaza trees yesterday suggested the idea that it would be well to fix up the fence which encloses that piece of ground so as to exclude such animals. Who will act in this manner?
130 Years Ago
Tom Tennant's horse, which has been posturing on the Capitol grounds, was yesterday impounded. It was about time.
100 Years Ago
As a result of the refusal of management of the White Caps Mining company and the White Caps Extension Mining company to grant the Tonopah scale wages, nearly 100 miners went on strike in Manhattan yesterday at noon. The two mines were left without help, including the force employed in the White Caps mill.
Recommended Stories For You
70 Years Ago
Carson's changeable weather tapered off late this afternoon to clear skies and a lowering temperature after water laden clouds let loose the second largest downpour in recent weeks. At the state highway department, .10-inch of rain fell, which did not beat the .25 recorded on Oct. 8 after 48 rainless days.
50 Years Ago
Members and guests of Carson City's Junior Leisure Hour Club will attend a special group showing at the University of Nevada's Fleischmann Atmospherium and Planetarium. The program that evening will be "man made moons."
30 Years Ago
The rescue of 18-month-old Jessica McClure, trapped for days in a well, hit a snag today when workers discovered there was not enough room in the shaft to get her out.
Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Carson High School senior makes supporting classmates and kids a priority
- ‘I just didn’t know how else to say ‘thank you’
- Dennis Hof says Bunny Ranch looking into sex-bots
- Homeland Security funding formula doesn’t recognize Vegas’s real population
- SlotWorld Casino in Carson City closing Sunday for remodel
Trending Sitewide
- Carson High School senior makes supporting classmates and kids a priority
- ‘I just didn’t know how else to say ‘thank you’
- Dennis Hof says Bunny Ranch looking into sex-bots
- Homeland Security funding formula doesn’t recognize Vegas’s real population
- SlotWorld Casino in Carson City closing Sunday for remodel