Past Pages for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

150 Years Ago

Cows tearing down the plaza trees yesterday suggested the idea that it would be well to fix up the fence which encloses that piece of ground so as to exclude such animals. Who will act in this manner?

130 Years Ago

Tom Tennant's horse, which has been posturing on the Capitol grounds, was yesterday impounded. It was about time.

100 Years Ago

As a result of the refusal of management of the White Caps Mining company and the White Caps Extension Mining company to grant the Tonopah scale wages, nearly 100 miners went on strike in Manhattan yesterday at noon. The two mines were left without help, including the force employed in the White Caps mill.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Carson's changeable weather tapered off late this afternoon to clear skies and a lowering temperature after water laden clouds let loose the second largest downpour in recent weeks. At the state highway department, .10-inch of rain fell, which did not beat the .25 recorded on Oct. 8 after 48 rainless days.

50 Years Ago

Members and guests of Carson City's Junior Leisure Hour Club will attend a special group showing at the University of Nevada's Fleischmann Atmospherium and Planetarium. The program that evening will be "man made moons."

30 Years Ago

The rescue of 18-month-old Jessica McClure, trapped for days in a well, hit a snag today when workers discovered there was not enough room in the shaft to get her out.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.