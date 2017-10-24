Past Pages for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

150 Years Ago

Madiera's Express, for Carson and Empire, has become a permanent institution. For the better accommodation of the public, Dan Madeira has put on the line a covered carriage, with springs and seats equal, so far as east and comfort is concerned, to those of the best coach in the country.

130 Years Ago

Everybody seems pretty well convinced that the Comstock has taken a new lease of life, and the introduction of water and electric power will reduce the cost of working the ledge very largely.

100 Years Ago

In cleaning up the attic of the Golden West hotel recently an old register was found of the days when the old hotel was called the "St. Charles," when George Tuffley was the proprietor. The St. Charles was the stopping place for not only travelers from the east to California, but for the leading men of the new state of Nevada. Among those whose autographs appear are Thomas V. Julien, M.S. Bonnifield, T.B. Rickey, Fred Dangberg, John Rosser, J.D. Minor and others, all of Carson.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

The "teetotaler" is as curious a phenomenon as the compulsive drinker in the scientific scrutiny of the problems of alcoholism conducted by Yale University.

50 Years Ago

"If there's one place a library shouldn't be, it's under a basketball court," remarked Mrs. Virginia rule, looking at the library ceiling, which is also the floor of the municipal gym. "It's the constant thumping," she added, describing how fast a basketball game can clear the library of readers. (The old library was in the basement of the civic auditorium on Carson Street).

30 Years Ago

Former Sierra Savings and Loan Association customers lined up by the dozens today in Gardnerville to close accounts at the business, which federal banking officials closed down Friday because of poor operation.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.