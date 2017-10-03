Past Pages for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017

150 Years Ago

The Ball, given by Messrs Ebner and Mohr, proprietors of Dutch Nick's Hotel, Empire City, on last Monday evening was a very brilliant affair. There were many Carsonites and it was also well attended by the citizens of Empire.

130 Years Ago

The State Fish Commissioners this week caused notice to be served on several mill and ice companies along the Truckee River notifying them that they must at once comply with the law and construct fish ladders at their dams so that the fish can ascend the river.

100 Years Ago

At all fairs it is customary to look for the biggest pumpkin and the present exhibition of fair products at Fallon is no exception. The champion in this class for size is one raised by Mrs. M. Morrison, a few miles southwest of Fallon. The big fellow measures at its greatest circumference five feet, six inches.

70 Years Ago

Further study of yesterday's sharp report by Warren Engine company officials, regarding the acute fire hazard existing at the state Capitol, was announced today. The report cited the Capitol as being "a disgrace to the people of the state."

50 Years Ago

Two giant searchlights, similar to aircraft units, are going up on the Carson City Nugget. The twin beams will be seen from as far away as Reno and Lake Tahoe.

30 Years Ago

Carson City and its classified employees have been deadlocked in contract negotiations and no end appears in sight. City employees are so frustrated, they're considering reorganizing with the AFL-CIO labor union.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.