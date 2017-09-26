Past Pages for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017

150 Years Ago

Night prowlers: Judging from what we hear on the street, prowlers were rampant last night — pistols fired and infernal yelling. Proper officers should make their personal acquaintance and give them a cordial greeting.

130 Years Ago

Advertisement: "The old theater. Fair week! Geo. P. Webster! Wm. M. Brady! Dramatic Company! Including — Miss Charlotte Tittle, Miss Laura Biggar, and a powerful company in the following Great Repertoire: 'After Dark,' Hazel Kirk, Lynwood, 'Lights of London,' East Lynne, 'Pavements of Paris;' Grand Saturday Matinee, 'Tour of the World.' Popular prices."

110 Years Ago

Rich strike: A remarkable gold discovery was made in Table Mountain, formerly one of the leading mining camps in this portion of the state. Large properties are now being opened up, and the camp will begin shipping ore.

100 Years Ago

Army recruiting: An auto party from San Francisco is stopping at the Arlington House. They need cooks, bakers and packers. All branches are open and married men are accepted for all branches of service except infantry. The medical department wants clerks and stenographers. Engineers need men — bridge men, carpenters, surveyors and draughtsman [sic] … Pay in all branches $30 and up and everything furnished.

50 Years Ago

Teenage dances: The Carson Recreation Department will renew its teenage dances for 9th through 12th grade at the Civic Auditorium on an experimental basis. Charges are $1.25 stag, $2 per couple. School attire will be required at the dances. No sweatshirts, T-shirts, black or blue jeans will be allowed.

20 Years Ago

Wild horses: Nevada State Prison officials are hoping to have Nevada inmates in the wild horse business. Director Howard Skolnik said the plan is to have inmates from Northern Nevada Correctional Center care for wild horses removed from U.S. Department of Agriculture lands until adoption.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.