Pedestrian killed in Carson City

An elderly black transient male was killed Friday morning as he was attempting to cross State and Long streets in Carson City.

According to NHP LT. Mike Edgell, the man was crossing about 7:30 a.m. when he was hit by a food truck, which was traveling east down Long Street.

The man died at the scene.

Reports say there was a lot of sun glare at that time, which may have played a factor, according to Edgell. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

NHP response team is investigated. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is being diverted in the area as emergency personnel remain on scene.