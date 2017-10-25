People watching, food, and the parade among favorite events at Nevada Day celebration
October 25, 2017
YOUR MEAL PLAN FOR NEVADA DAY:
Among the many eateries, vendors, and tailgates offering all kinds of goodies during parade festivities, here’s where you could try out some of the most talked about beverages (Bloody Mary’s or statewide coffee), or discover your own favorites:
The Union, 302 North Carson Street: The restaurant’s new coffee-bar patio by The Hub Coffee Roasters is officially open for service. The restaurant plans to open early the morning of the parade to serve breakfast and other menu items specifically dedicated to Nevada Day. They also are offering a grab-and-go service for those who want to eat and go mobile. At least four bars will be open, including the new coffee bar.
Battle Born Social, 318 North Carson Street: Four separate bars will be open including a Bloody Mary bar outside of the restaurant and a condensed grab-and-go menu.
The night before the parade, the restaurant also is hosting a Halloween costume contest. Contact the restaurant at 775-301-6695 for more information.
The Fox Brewpub, 310 South Carson Street: Opening at 9 a.m. for drinks only with an outside bar on McFadden Plaza serving Bloody Mary’s, draft beerm and Crowlers along with Fox swag. The fire pit also will open for use.
Life-size Jenga and corn hole games will also be available on the plaza. Kitchen opens at 11 a.m. with a full menu and the patio will be open all day.
Mom + Pop’s Diner, 224 South Carson Street: Not only a bar is setup outside of the diner, but food and snow cones also will be served.
Scoup’s Ice Cream and Soup Bar, 224 South Carson Street: Opens at 8 a.m. for hot chocolate and coffee.
Dutch Bros., 1231 South Carson Street: Due to the parade, the drive-thru will be closed but the coffee shop is open for walk-ups.
Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1055 South Carson Street: Nevada Day Breakfast Buffet begins servings at 6 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. with pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, and potatoes on the menu. The breakfast is $6 and half of proceeds will be donated to the Nevada Builders Alliance.
The Nevada Day Parade is an event many locals hold dear to their hearts, with memory after memory preserved.
But with a schedule full of happenings every year, what keeps drawing people back to the festivities? We asked people what their favorite part of Nevada Day is through Nevada Appeal's Facebook and Instagram, and conducted a poll on Twitter.
From the beard contest, to the parade, from people watching to the chili contest, here are the top 10 things that keep the memories rolling year after year, according to Northern Nevada locals:
1. "All of it. You don't experience a true Nevada Day without all (the events) listed. I miss Bertha and Tina and Cecil. They are what we all looked forward to seeing in the parade growing up!" – Natalie Pieretti
2. "The POWWOW!" – Wicincala He Ceciya Roach.
3. "The pancake breakfast at the Masonic Lodge. Starts the day off right!" – Holly Wilberg Hewit Edis.
Recommended Stories For You
4. "The chili break and bluegrass music, and the morning sunshine." – Cindy Macall.
5. "School bands." – Dave Kidder.
6. "All of it but the parade is the best and watching the children." – Loretta A. Roche.
7. "The parade, Rock Drilling, people watching, and seeing old friends that I never see EXCEPT on Nevada Day!" – Emily Mathews.
8. "All of it. My last one was in 2000." – Jamie Travis.
9. "The parade, the food, tailgating, people watching, and the Nevada Day Classic Run!" – Lisa Lucas.
10. "The food!" – Sara Bingham
What is your favorite part about Nevada Day celebration?
From our followers on Twitter @nevadaappeal:
With 14 votes, 57 percent of followers said they're more excited about the tailgating and food, while 43 percent voted for the parade overall.
Through the poll at nevadaappeal.com:
Asking the same question, the top three events people voted for were the parade (55 percent), people watching (40 percent), and the hot air balloon launch (5 percent), over the contests and tailgating.
What food and drink do you enjoy while tailgating and watching the Nevada Day parade?
"Hot chocolate and Indian tacos." – Loretta A. Roche.
"Bloody Marys and chicken wings." – Stacie Wilke.
"Ginger beer and a Centro Market burrito." – Kim Sadowski
"Bloody Marys." – Karina Leal.
"Coors Light." – Anthony Gayner.
YOUR MEAL PLAN FOR NEVADA DAY:
Among the many eateries, vendors, and tailgates offering all kinds of goodies during parade festivities, here’s where you could try out some of the most talked about beverages (Bloody Mary’s or statewide coffee), or discover your own favorites:
The Union, 302 North Carson Street: The restaurant’s new coffee-bar patio by The Hub Coffee Roasters is officially open for service. The restaurant plans to open early the morning of the parade to serve breakfast and other menu items specifically dedicated to Nevada Day. They also are offering a grab-and-go service for those who want to eat and go mobile. At least four bars will be open, including the new coffee bar.
Battle Born Social, 318 North Carson Street: Four separate bars will be open including a Bloody Mary bar outside of the restaurant and a condensed grab-and-go menu.
The night before the parade, the restaurant also is hosting a Halloween costume contest. Contact the restaurant at 775-301-6695 for more information.
The Fox Brewpub, 310 South Carson Street: Opening at 9 a.m. for drinks only with an outside bar on McFadden Plaza serving Bloody Mary’s, draft beerm and Crowlers along with Fox swag. The fire pit also will open for use.
Life-size Jenga and corn hole games will also be available on the plaza. Kitchen opens at 11 a.m. with a full menu and the patio will be open all day.
Mom + Pop’s Diner, 224 South Carson Street: Not only a bar is setup outside of the diner, but food and snow cones also will be served.
Scoup’s Ice Cream and Soup Bar, 224 South Carson Street: Opens at 8 a.m. for hot chocolate and coffee.
Dutch Bros., 1231 South Carson Street: Due to the parade, the drive-thru will be closed but the coffee shop is open for walk-ups.
Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1055 South Carson Street: Nevada Day Breakfast Buffet begins servings at 6 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. with pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, and potatoes on the menu. The breakfast is $6 and half of proceeds will be donated to the Nevada Builders Alliance.