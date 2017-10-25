People watching, food, and the parade among favorite events at Nevada Day celebration

YOUR MEAL PLAN FOR NEVADA DAY:

Among the many eateries, vendors, and tailgates offering all kinds of goodies during parade festivities, here’s where you could try out some of the most talked about beverages (Bloody Mary’s or statewide coffee), or discover your own favorites:

The Union, 302 North Carson Street: The restaurant’s new coffee-bar patio by The Hub Coffee Roasters is officially open for service. The restaurant plans to open early the morning of the parade to serve breakfast and other menu items specifically dedicated to Nevada Day. They also are offering a grab-and-go service for those who want to eat and go mobile. At least four bars will be open, including the new coffee bar.

Battle Born Social, 318 North Carson Street: Four separate bars will be open including a Bloody Mary bar outside of the restaurant and a condensed grab-and-go menu.

The night before the parade, the restaurant also is hosting a Halloween costume contest. Contact the restaurant at 775-301-6695 for more information.

The Fox Brewpub, 310 South Carson Street: Opening at 9 a.m. for drinks only with an outside bar on McFadden Plaza serving Bloody Mary’s, draft beerm and Crowlers along with Fox swag. The fire pit also will open for use.

Life-size Jenga and corn hole games will also be available on the plaza. Kitchen opens at 11 a.m. with a full menu and the patio will be open all day.

Mom + Pop’s Diner, 224 South Carson Street: Not only a bar is setup outside of the diner, but food and snow cones also will be served.

Scoup’s Ice Cream and Soup Bar, 224 South Carson Street: Opens at 8 a.m. for hot chocolate and coffee.

Dutch Bros., 1231 South Carson Street: Due to the parade, the drive-thru will be closed but the coffee shop is open for walk-ups.

Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1055 South Carson Street: Nevada Day Breakfast Buffet begins servings at 6 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. with pancakes, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, and potatoes on the menu. The breakfast is $6 and half of proceeds will be donated to the Nevada Builders Alliance.