Permit for billboard is approved by Carson City Planning Commission

The Carson City Planning Commission approved two special use permits in a short meeting on Wednesday.

A routine five-year review and renewal of an SUP for a billboard located at 800 Old Clear Creek Road and visible from Highway 50 was voted on.

The 10-year old sign is operated by Rogers Media Co. on land owned by William Kugler and C.S. Coffey.

An SUP to install an eight foot fence on residential property located on Betts Street was also approved.

City code allows six foot fences and requires an SUP for any higher fence.

The property, zoned single-family 12,000 square feet, abuts a parcel that's zoned limited industrial. The homeowner, Robert Gindt, applied to install an eight-foot fence along that northern perimeter only.

The commission also heard a brief presentation on the updated Nevada Planning Guide, which can be found online at sites.google.com/site/nvchapterapa/.

The Nevada chapter of the American Planning Association is holding its annual conference in Carson City on Oct. 2-4.

The Planning Commission will take up an application for an eight unit apartment building on Nichols Lane at its next meeting on Sept. 21.